GRAFTON - Raging Rivers Waterpark has some sweet deals this Valentine’s Day to get you in a summer state of mind.

From Feb. 7–14, 2024, you can get two package deals that will save you $100 each. With some fun additions to the park, sped-up food service and other additions, the park promises another great year for its 35th season.

“It’ll be our 35th year of operation and we want to keep it going,” said Melody Dossett, the Administrative Manager. “Raging Rivers is a long-standing business in the community and we hope to keep it that way.”

The Valentine’s Day deal allows customers to purchase four tickets and a cabana — a value of $239 — for $150. Customers can also purchase four tickets, meal vouchers and parking, which is valued at $198, for just $100. These deals are only available Feb. 7–14, 2024, in the Special Event Section on RagingRivers.com.

Dossett explained that affordability is important to Raging Rivers, especially with the rising costs everywhere else. She noted that there aren’t many other places where families can come for a day, feel safe and have fun at these prices.

“We’re trying to promote some discounts for folks because we’re a family atmosphere and you want to bring the family,” she said. “We are putting some offers out there to the public to where they can come and enjoy the day and it will be affordable.”

Ken Handler, the park’s owner, also noted that it’s a great chance to check out the improvements that Raging Rivers has made since last season. More shade, more seating, and new innertubes are just a few of the changes they’ve implemented. Dossett said they’ve also “totally redone” their kitchens to make most of the food self-serve, which will speed up the process and minimize the amount of time people spend waiting in line.

These changes are important to Handler, who wants people to think of Raging Rivers as a go-to spot in the summertime. He explained that they’ve been listening to customers and hope to address some of their comments with these adjustments, with the ultimate goal to draw more community members to Grafton to enjoy the water park on the river.

“It is the place to be for the summer. We want them to come out and enjoy and think summertime and get excited for this coming summer,” Handler said. “We really appreciate our season pass holders and those that come to the park. They keep us grounded but also connected with the community, which is really important to us. One of the statements on our shirts is ‘smilemakers.’ It’s true. Everyone comes, they’re having a great time.”

If you are looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift you can pick from the offers mentioned above or you can SAVE ON SEASON PASSES when you use the PROMO CODE "RiverbenderSP24". The fun starts soon, with Raging Rivers’ opening day only a few months away. Dossett and Handler promise a fun 35th season ahead, with lots of smiles and sunshine at Raging Rivers.

“Once we get all the flowers planted and the water is sparkling and we have people here, it just comes to life,” Dossett added. “It’s a wonderful place to be.”

