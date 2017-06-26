GRAFTON - While many celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, BBQ, parades and more, Raging Rivers WaterPark is taking the time to mark the occasion by honoring the brave men and women who protect our country with the offer of FREE park admission from Saturday, July 1 through Thursday, July 6. The free admission deal is redeemable for veterans and active military personnel who present a military identification card. Immediate family members who accompany them also are getting the special treatment with an offer of reduced admission of $13 plus tax per person.

“We really would like to thank the many brave men and women in our community who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedom,” stated Donna Morgan, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “While we do offer a discount for our local heroes every day of our regular season, we really want to take the time around this national Independence holiday to further express how grateful we are for their service to our country and the sacrifices they have made.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The waterpark is a great place for all ages and provides an array of attractions like slides for the thrill seekers, the lazy river for those wanting to relax and designated play areas like Itty Bitty Surf City for the little ones.

Raging Rivers’ operating hours will run from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. during Military Appreciation Week. Discounted ticket prices for members of the military and their families are available any day of the season for $13 plus tax. For more information relative to the park’s operating hours all season long, attractions, specials and more, call Raging Rivers at 618.786.2345 or visit www.ragingrivers.com. The park is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off of the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill.— only 45 minutes from the Gateway Arch.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

More like this: