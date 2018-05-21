GRAFTON - May has brought the Midwest a good taste of summer heat and Raging Rivers WaterPark is ready to provide the region with a cool escape as it splashes into its 29th summer of fun on Saturday, May 26th at 10:30 a.m. Located along the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., the 28-acre waterpark continues to provide families from all across the region with unbeatable prices, endless excitement and cool waters during the hot summer days.

“Summer is our favorite season, and we cannot wait to welcome guests as they choose Raging Rivers as a place to make summer memories,” said Donna Morgan, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “The park has so much to offer, and we would not be where we are today without the support from our community.”

As opening weekend draws near, be sure to brush up on things to know about Raging Rivers WaterPark to make the most of this summer, whether plans include a one-day visit, staycation, or accessing the fun with a season pass. Here are five things to enhance park visits this summer:

Water, Water Everywhere – Covering 28-acres, the waterpark features six different slides, totaling more than 1,645 feet of slippery slopes; two areas specifically dedicated to little ones (Itty Bitty Surf City and Tree House Harbor); an endless river and massive wavepool, which provides park-goers the opportunity to splash around or ride the tide when the four-foot waves start up every seven minutes. Did you know, it takes the park five days to fill the pools before opening day

Grafton Oasis Complete with Cabanas – While lounge chairs and tables can be found throughout the park, visitors can take advantage of premium lounge areas known as ‘Paradise Cabanas’, ‘Riverview Cabanas’ and ‘Creek Side Cabanas’. With premium views of the Mississippi River, the cabanas vary in size with some holding up to 15 people. Available for reservation, these serve as wonderful, fully covered, private retreat areas for family and friends to get together and enjoy a cool place during the hot summer days. And when rented, they come with additional park discounts!

Eats & Treats – When swimming all day and riding all the slides the park has to offer, visitors can really work up an appetite. Food is plentiful throughout the park, with three different food hubs - including the Surfside Case, Casa Grande Restaurante and the Riverside Grille - serving everything from hamburgers, pizza and Mexican food to ice cream and funnel cakes! Guests are also welcome to pack a lunch and take advantage of the picnic tables located around the parking lot. Don’t forget your handstamp for reentry.

Special Summer Fun – Don’t miss out on special events and discount days all season long. This summer, Raging Rivers WaterPark will host all sorts of fun events and special discount days, such as Raging A’s Days (June 2-30th), World’s Largest Swimming Lesson (June 21st), Military Appreciation Week (July 1-6th), Season Passholder Appreciation Day (July 6th), Christmas in July (July 25th) and more!

Wanting to make your own special day? Raging Rivers is a great place for those with summer birthdays with the Breaker Beach Birthday Package. For groups of 50 or more – think company outings, weddings, graduation parties - check out the Pavilion, complete with onsite catering and food services.

For additional attraction and lodging/Park pass discounts, check out Raging Rivers WaterPark’s website, www.RagingRivers.com.

Ragin Rivers WaterPark's season runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Admission is $21.95 for guests under 48 inches tall and senior citizens ages 60 and older, $25.95 for guest over 48 inches tall and free for children two years and older. If you arrive after 3 p.m., save $5 off each price of a ticket or purchase a discounted next-day pass for two. Call 618-786-2345.

