GRAFTON, IL - As summer approaches and temperatures begin to warm up, Raging Rivers WaterPark in Grafton, Ill., is gearing up for a milestone season filled with family fun. This year marks the park's 25th season in operation, and Raging Rivers is celebrating by offering a variety of specials and perks designed to make this one of the best seasons yet. Opening day is set for Saturday, May 24, at 10:30 a.m., and the staff at Raging Rivers is busy getting the rides and attractions ready for the thousands of water enthusiasts that will flock to the park this year.

New this season at Raging Rivers is the addition of two new "Riverview Cabanas" that serve as private, fully covered retreats for guests looking to relax and unwind. Last year, Raging Rivers added three cabanas, and they were such a success, the park decided to add two more so that even more guests are able to escape the hot summer sun and enjoy the spectacular view of the Mississippi River. The cabanas are located above the Endless River and the Breaker Beach Wave Pool, sit 6-8 people and are available for all-day rental with a nominal fee.

Raging Rivers will also be offering additional specials and perks throughout the summer in celebration of its 25th season. On the 25th of every month, from May to July, Raging Rivers will have specials that the park will reveal on its Facebook page and to email club members. Raging Rivers will also be hosting a big birthday celebration in July, the month it first opened. In addition, Raging Rivers will again offer discounts to military personnel throughout the season. An active military identification card will give each member of the serviceperson's immediate family the chance to spend a full day at the park for only $12 plus tax per person throughout the 2014 season. Military personnel will also get free admission to the park during Military Appreciation Week, from July 1 through July 7. Passholder Appreciation Day will be held the following Friday, July 11th, and will offer additional park perks to season pass holders. Guests are encouraged to stay in the loop on all specials and deals by visiting www.ragingrivers.com and signing up to be a part of the email club and/or by visiting www.facebook.com/ragingrivers and liking the page.

"Whether you are looking for a day of adventure or prefer to relax and soak up the sun, Raging Rivers truly has something for everyone," said Donna Smith, general manager of Raging Rivers. "We are excited to offer even more perks this summer season for our guests as we celebrate our 25th season."

Raging Rivers provides guests with entertainment that individuals of all ages can enjoy. Thrill seekers will appreciate the 500-foot dual Cascade Body Flumes, which give riders a rush as they speed, twist and turn down the natural hills and contours of the park. They can also take a ride on the Runaway Rafts, a 600-foot long adventure through swift water and wild rapids to three pools; the Shark Slide flume, which floats riders down a 45-foot tunnel flume into a catch pool, and the one-of-a-kind Swirlpool. The two-bowl attraction takes riders down a tunnel flume, then swiftly into a giant vortex and ends by dropping the guest into a deep pool of water, incorporating three rides into one.

For guests looking for a more relaxing experience, the park also features a 700-foot-long Endless River of cool, clear water that lets riders float along at a tranquil 2 ½ mile per hour pace in a continuous loop; the 18,000-square-foot Breaker Beach Wavepool, which allows swimmers to relax when the waves are "off" and "ride the tide" when the four-foot waves start to roll, and the "just for kids" Itty Bitty Surf City that features a pint-sized waterslide, splash pool, rain tree and tunnel area. Tree House Harbor provides another play area for youngsters, featuring a crawl tunnel, overhead rope pulls, tunnel slides and the ever-popular bucket that randomly spills 1,000 gallons of water.

Raging Rivers will be open Memorial Day weekend, May 24th - 26th, from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The waterpark will be open daily from May 31st through June 13th, from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Beginning Saturday, June 14th, the park will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Friday, August 8th. From August 9th through August 24th, Raging Rivers will return to its 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. schedule. The park reopens for one last blast of summer on Labor Day weekend, August 30th through September 1st, from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Admission is $18.95 for children under 48 inches tall and senior citizens ages 60 and older, $24.95 for adults over 48 inches tall and FREE for children under the age of two. Guests arriving after 3 p.m. will save $5 on the price of each ticket. Individual season passes are available for $80 each, and family passes are $70 each when buying four or more. Season passes include FREE parking, two FREE tickets for friends and a 15 percent discount on all concession and gift shop purchases.

For more information regarding operating hours, attractions, specials, directions and more, call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345 or log on to www.ragingrivers.com. The water park is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill. Raging Rivers WaterPark offers group and party packages that include special reserved group areas, onsite catering, food service and special group rates.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.



