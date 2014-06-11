Grafton, Ill., June 11, 2014 … On Friday, June 20, Raging Rivers WaterPark will be one of many waterparks, pools and other aquatic facilities around the world participating in the fifth annual World’s Largest Swim Lesson (WLSL), which attempts to break a world record while raising awareness about water safety and drowning prevention among children. Raging Rivers is calling on residents from Illinois and Missouri to come out and join in the event, which starts at 10 a.m. that day. The cost is $10 and is limited to the first 200 people who register in advance. Those participating in the swim lesson will be allowed to remain in the park for the rest of the day at no extra charge.

Because drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death of children ages one to 14, Raging Rivers is participating to demonstrate how important it is for children to learn to swim. Instructors will be on hand to teach an easy, beginners’ swimming lesson, which will last for exactly 30 minutes. This same lesson, provided by WLSL organizers, will be taught simultaneously on June 20 at every participating location across the world in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record, which currently stands at 32,450 participants. This record was set last year and includes participants from 13 countries and five continents.

“We are excited to help promote water safety through this event as it plays a crucial role in creating a safe and fun environment at our park,” Donna Smith, general manager of Raging Rivers, said. “While we have more than 100 American Red Cross-certified lifeguards and an EMT Team onsite at all times, learning to swim is the foundation for staying safe in and around the water. We encourage area residents to join us on June 20 and raise awareness about this important issue. In turn, they’ll get to enjoy a discounted day at Raging Rivers and hopefully help us break the record for the world’s largest simultaneous swim lesson!”

Raging Rivers asks those interested in participating to reserve a spot by calling Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345. While the swim lesson will be limited to the first 200 people who register, those hoping to spend the day at the waterpark at normal admission price can do so once Raging Rivers opens at 10:30 a.m. For more information about the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson and organizations involved, log on to http://www.worldslargestswimminglesson.org/.

For more information relative to the park’s operating hours, water features, specials and more, call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345 or log on to www.ragingrivers.com. The WaterPark is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off of the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., which is only 45 minutes from the Gateway Arch.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

