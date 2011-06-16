Grafton, Ill., June 16, 2011 ... As St. Louis gears up to pay tribute to area marines during Marine Week, which runs from June 20 - June 26, we are reminded of the daily sacrifices made by all of our military men and women. And, to show its support for the unwavering efforts of our local heroes, Raging Rivers WaterPark is once again offering active military personnel and their families discounted admission prices. An active military identification card will give each member of the serviceperson's immediate family the chance to spend a full day of fun at the water park for only $11 plus tax per person throughout the 2011 season.

"This discount is just one simple way to show our appreciation for our families, neighbors and friends in the military who are sacrificing so much to keep us safe," stated Larry Smith, president and general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. "We are pleased to offer this discount program because we truly admire our military personnel. We hope these everyday heroes can escape to the park for the day and enjoy quality time with their families."

Military discounts are available on any day of the season. Raging Rivers is currently open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Sunday, August 7th. From August 8th through August 21st , Raging Rivers will return to its 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. schedule. The park reopens for one last blast of summer August 27th and 28th and September 3rd, 4th, and 5th from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Regular admission price is $16.95 for children under 48 inches tall and senior citizens ages 60 and older, $19.95 for adults and FREE for children under the age of two.

For more information relative to the park's operating hours, water features, specials and more, call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345 or log on to www.ragingrivers.com. The WaterPark is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off of the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill, which is only 45 minutes from the Gateway Arch.



Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

