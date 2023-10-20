GRAFTON - Things are about to get spooky at Raging Rivers. The water park, which used to be a dynamite factory before several accidents and deaths forced it to shut down, is transforming into a haunted graveyard each Saturday in October for the Raging Rivers “Haunted Trail.”

Jeremy Hayes with Raging Rivers said the waterpark is embracing its haunted past on an episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

“We took advantage of some of the haunted woods we have on our property - what we seem to think is haunted,” Hayes said. “Back in the ‘40s, there was a nitroglycerin plant that was on the property and they had multiple accidents, and after the final accident, they finally shut it down.”

The “Haunted Trail” consists of an approximately 30-35 minute walk through the woods on a smoothed dirt path, Hayes said. According to the Raging Rivers website, “The trail will be kid friendly in the early evening but as the night gets darker, the ghouls get scarier.”

Tickets are available to purchase at this link. While tickets will also be available each Saturday at Raging Rivers, Hayes said guests can save some money by buying them in advance online.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It is scary, it is a lot of fun, and it’s a way to create memories for the park, and that’s what Raging Rivers is all about - to create memories for the families to last, and hopefully this will be something that goes on for the future of Raging Rivers.”

Trail leads will also be on hand to walk guests through the trail and explain some of the property’s history. He did note the trail may not be suitable for those with a sensitivity to fog machines or strobe lights.

Hayes said about 300 people showed up to the first installment of the event last weekend, and he’s heard several positive reviews about it so far. He noted that for safety purposes, they’re instructing the “scarers” not to touch any guests, and advising guests not to touch any “scarers.”

Inviting guests to the “Haunted Trail” gives them a chance to experience Raging Rivers outside of the normal waterpark season, Hayes added. He said it also helps keep staff on board and said it’s one of the most fun things they do at the park.

“It’s been a really good event, it’s been fun to do,” he said. “It’s probably one of the funnest things that I’ve had to be a part of at the park.”

For more information about the “Haunted Trail,” visit ragingrivers.com. The full interview with Hayes is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: