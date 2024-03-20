GRAFTON - Raging Rivers will mark their fourth annual Great Mushroom Hunt with vendors, games, a car cruise and plenty of morel mushrooms.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 20, 2024, attendees can enjoy a vendor fair and major mushroom hunt around the Raging Rivers property in Grafton. Raging Rivers is currently looking for artists, merchandisers and food vendors to join the vendor fair before the hunt. Booth spaces cost $65 and over a hundred attendees are expected at this year’s event.

“Everyone comes out and they check out all of our vendors for the first hour and then they go out into the woods and forage for morel mushrooms,” explained Jessie Hayes, who organized the hunt. “We have little gnomes hidden out there as well for the kids. There’s six gnomes hidden throughout the woods and they can turn those in for prizes, and then we have our first prize for the most mushrooms, second prize is the largest mushroom and third prize is the smallest mushroom.”

The festival is completely free to attendees when you register online. Hayes expects a lot of people to come out and enjoy the spring weather.

Article continues after sponsor message

While the mushroom hunt is a favorite Raging Rivers tradition, this will be the first year they host a car cruise. Hayes hopes to see many drivers and attendees on the River Road that day.

“I’m looking forward to that. We’re going to have cool cars that are coming through all throughout the day,” she said.

More details about the Great Mushroom Hunt will be shared soon. Over 20 vendors are currently booked for the festival, and Raging Rivers is excited to bring more vendors to the park. To inquire about becoming a vendor, call 618-786-2345

“We look forward to it every year,” Hayes added. “It’s awesome.”

RiverBender.com will have a booth at the Great Mushroom Hunt, and we look forward to seeing you there! For more information, visit RagingRivers.com/MushroomHuntVendor or check out the official Facebook event page.

More like this: