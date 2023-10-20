BETHALTO - Raegan Ottwell is an artist through and through. Whether she’s creating costumes for the drama department, taking photos for the yearbook or working on a project in the art classroom, you can be sure that she’s going to create something wonderful.

For her achievements, Raegan Ottwell is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Ottwell has had a busy senior year so far, but she’s already looking forward to next semester when she will enter her fourth year of art education. She’s currently working on her third production with the Civic Memorial theater department, with plans to continue her tenure on the costume crew during the spring show as well.

“I love doing art,” Ottwell said. “I'll be in my fourth year of art next semester and I am very excited for it.”

This is her first year as a member of the Art Club, and her love for art has only grown. She is also testing out new media this semester by joining the yearbook staff, which has been a lot of fun.

Student Spotlight is sponsored by

Though she loves the art extracurriculars, Ottwell has also made a name for herself as a leader in the classroom. She volunteers as a “fresh mentor,” providing guidance and a friendly face to freshmen as they start high school. As a member of the National Honor Society, she is a great academic resource for younger students.

Ottwell often goes above and beyond. She was a Saturday Scholar last year, which meant she came to school on Saturdays so she could listen to career experts and learn about different fields. Currently, Ottwell serves as the head board member of the membership/recruitment committee for Educators Rising, a group for future teachers.

Between studying, extracurriculars and work — Ottwell has a part-time job at JCPenney — she stays busy. But when she does have free time, Ottwell can usually be found lounging at home, playing video games and “hanging out with [her] cats and dog.” She also enjoys going to concerts and has been to four “so far,” with plans to attend many more in the future.

With all of her accomplishments, Ottwell will likely have her pick of colleges. She plans to major in family and consumer sciences secondary education, and she has plenty of experience as a leader and role model to back her up. Until then, if you need her, she’ll be busy backstage or in the art classroom.

Congratulations to Raegan for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

More like this: