Mike Lemons, coordinator of L&C’s Radio Broadcasting program and WLCA 89.9-FM station manager, works with students in the WLCA studio on the college’s Godfrey campus. Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College photographer

Educators have the power to inspire and change students’ lives, and Lewis and Clark Community College’s own Mike Lemons is being recognized for doing just that.

Lemons, coordinator of L&C’s Radio Broadcasting program and station manager for WLCA 89.9-FM, is one of five recipients of the 2015 Envisionary Award, thanks to a student nomination by Virgil Lockett.

In his submission, Lockett wrote: “Mike Lemons is a great motivator and he has a pure passion for teaching and instructing… He has a style that gets us as students to compete against each other, as well as assist each other at the same time. He has had opportunities to get promotions, but he loves the program and he loves molding individuals into potential radio talent or production talent and just better people as a whole.”

The award, given by Envision, a leading experiential education organization, comes with a $1,000 classroom donation through AdoptAClassroom.org.

Lemons said he isn’t sure what he’ll do with the money yet, but has a few ideas.

“We understand the needs of educators, schools and students tend to be larger than most budgets can handle, and we hope this donation will help you continue to make an impact in your students’ lives,” said Amy Turner, educator and alumni relationship manager at Envision.

Lemons is finishing up his 20th year at L&C, during which time he has taught mass communications courses ranging from announcing to advertising sales, managed an award winning radio station and pioneered dual credit radio courses within four local high schools.

He currently serves as the president for the Lewis and Clark Community College Faculty Association, and was a 2011 Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award recipient.

A student of L&C’s radio broadcasting program in the 1980s, Lemons graduated from L&C and joined the workforce before eventually going back to earn a bachelor’s degree in workforce education from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

His work credits include radio advertising sales at WBGZ in Alton, as well as gigs at Hot 97 STL and 105.7 The Point in St. Louis – but his current work is his passion.

“I really enjoy meeting new students each year and watching them grow,” Lemons said. “Helping students realize their potential is one of the most rewarding parts of being a teacher. Managing and having fun with a college radio station is a bonus.”

