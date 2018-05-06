ALTON - Belle Street was packed Saturday for the 144th Kentucky Derby Party at Mac’s in Downtown Alton.

With live music all day from the Smokin Oldies Band, The Glendale Riders and the Pure Prairie League there was plenty of entertainment for the sunny Saturday afternoon before the race even began.

The Bud Light outdoor bar on Belle Street provided plenty of extra TV screens and shade to enjoy the race, weather and food while catching Justify win the 144th Kentucky Derby. Enter Justify, the undefeated chestnut colt with the big white blaze who had won three straight races in 2018 and is trained by the Triple Crown-winning Bob Baffert.

"I have looked forward to this for four years," Mac's owner Mac Lenhardt said of the big Derby Day and major Anheuser Busch stage. The stage was set up on Friday morning. "I have asked for this big stage for four years. It never hits a secondary market; it is always for major markets. It is a big deal for us. Pure Prairie League this time and some of the other major acts we have had. We thought we had 10,000 people come through the doors. This is our biggest event; this is our showcase."

