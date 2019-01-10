SPRINGFIELD – Rachelle Crowe was sworn in Wednesday as the state senator for the 56th District, filling the seat previously held by a longtime state senator, Bill Haine.

Crowe, a Democrat from Glen Carbon was elected to serve in the General Assembly in November. Previously, she worked as an assistant state’s attorney in Madison County, where she prosecuted dangerous criminals in the Violent Crimes Division.

“It’s an incredible honor to serve the communities I have lived in nearly my entire life,” Crowe said. “I look forward to confronting the problems facing our area by fighting for funding for education and workforce development programs and tackling the opioid epidemic sweeping our communities.”

Crowe’s district office will be at 111 N. Wood River Ave., in her childhood hometown of Wood River.

