CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Despite a double-double from Rachel McDonald, SIUE dropped a four-setter at Southeast Missouri Friday night.

The Redhawks downed the Cougars 25-15, 25-23, 22-25, 31-29. SEMO improved to 15-11 overall and 7-6 in the OVC. SIUE is now 7-6 in OVC play and 8-17 overall.

"It took us a while to get comfortable," said SIUE Head Coach Kendall Paulus. "We showed a lot of fight and made a lot of good adjustments."

Annie Wehrheim powered the Redhawks offense with 18 kills. Southeast Missouri hit .163 as a team.

"SEMO played a great match," said Paulus. "They are a really tough serving team and challenged our receive line in all four sets."

After dropping the first two sets, SIUE stormed back with a third-set victory behind four kills each from McDonald and Hope Everett.

SIUE had four set points in the fourth set before surrendering to the Redhawks on a kill from Mikayla Kuhlman.

"We are learning from the match and are focused on starting strong tomorrow," added Paulus.

SIUE returns to action Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest at UT Martin.

