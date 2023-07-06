WOOD RIVER — Riverbend Family Ministries (RFM) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rachael Craddick as the Fund Development Director. In her role, Rachael will spearhead the organization's fundraising efforts and play a vital role in furthering its mission of providing strength and support to those in crisis.

Rachael brings a wealth of experience in the non-profit sector, specifically with organizations dedicated to providing health and social services to children and young adults in need. As the Fund Development Director, she will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to expand the organization's fundraising efforts, cultivate donor relationships, and raise awareness of their impactful programs. Craddick's comprehensive understanding of the local non-profit landscape and her dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of individuals and families will further strengthen RFM’s ability to provide essential resources and support to individuals and families in need. By leveraging her expertise, RFM will continue to expand its reach, fostering collaboration, and addressing the root causes of trauma in the community.

"Rachael's appointment as the Fund Development Director is an exciting milestone for Riverbend Family Ministries," said Tammy Iskarous, Executive Director at Riverbend Family Ministries. "We are confident that her strategic vision, proven fundraising abilities, and genuine commitment to our cause will significantly enhance our efforts to drive lasting change and create a brighter future for our community.

"I am honored to join the remarkable team at Riverbend Family Ministries," Rachael shared. " As a life-long Madison County resident, the organization's commitment to supporting individuals and families in need and providing critical resources resonates deeply with me. I look forward to working closely with RFM’s dedicated staff, partners, and community members to build a solid foundation for sustainable growth and ensure that our programs continue to transform lives for many years to come."

Riverbend Family Ministries has been instrumental in facilitating collaboration and empowering communities in Wood River by offering comprehensive services to those who have experienced trauma, particularly arising from violence, addiction, poverty, and homelessness. By focusing on children, youth, and families, the organization aims to equip individuals with the tools necessary to achieve self-sufficiency.

If you want to learn more about RFM’s life-changing programs and how to get involved, contact rachaelc@my-rfm.org or (618) 251-9790.

### Media Contact: Tammy Iskarous Executive Director Riverbend Family Ministries tammy@my-rfm.org (618) 251-9790

About Riverbend Family Ministries:

Riverbend Family Ministries is a non-profit organization based in Wood River, Illinois, dedicated to empowering families and individuals through collaborative efforts. By bringing smaller non-profit organizations together under one roof, Riverbend Family Ministries provides resources and support to children, youth, and families who have experienced trauma, often due to violence, addiction, poverty, and homelessness. Their comprehensive services and programs aim to equip individuals with the tools they need to achieve self-sufficiency and foster lasting positive change in the community.

