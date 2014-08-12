Drivers, start your engines.and speed to Tri-City Speedway, in Pontoon Beach, to witness exciting, live race action during the Gold Crown Midget Nationals with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) on Thursday, October 2. Midget cars are a small racing car with a very high

power-to-weight ratio. The group will stop at Fast Eddie's Bon Air before the races for dinner. Guest may want to bring ear plugs, if ears are sensitive to loud noise. The cost is $66 per person and includes race admission, dinner, gratuities and transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 4:00pm and will return at approximately 11pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 3:45pm for an on time departure.

This trip is perfect for adults of all ages. Pre-registration is required and seats are limited. The registration deadline is Friday, September 19! For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or

email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Article continues after sponsor message