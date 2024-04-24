Race to Help Save Lives with the Red Cross in May Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ILLINOIS/MISSOURI - As May approaches, the American Red Cross reminds eligible donors to keep the blood supply stable by racing to give blood or platelets in the weeks to come. Donors of all blood types – especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are crucial to keeping shelves fully stocked with blood products throughout the month. Right now, there’s no letting off the gas when it comes to lifesaving care. With no substitute for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are essential for hospital patients who count on transfusions every single day. Book a time to give lifesaving blood or platelets now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org , calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts, all who come to donate April 29-May 31 will get a coupon for a free haircut by email. Plus, those who come to give April 29-May 19 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two and VIP racing experience to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Races at Darlington Raceway Labor Day weekend, including entry to the Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent and a $1,000 gift card. Additionally, those who come to give April 29-May 19 will also get a bonus $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/racetogive for more details. Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 29-May 19: MISSOURI Crawford Cuba 5/8/2024: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Wallis Oil, 106 East Washington Street

Steelville 5/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 211 N. 1st St.

Franklin Catawissa 5/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Nike Elementary, 2264 Highway Ap

St. Clair 5/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Bank, 1150 N Main St

Sullivan 5/7/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Anthony Church and School, 201 W Springfield Rd, Union 4/29/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Marian Activity Center, 1 North Washington 5/1/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Joseph Neier Catholic Church, 2401 Neier Road

Washington 4/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 4/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street 5/4/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/5/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/8/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/12/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/18/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 5/19/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

Jefferson Arnold 4/29/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jefferson County Library, 1701 Missouri State Rd. 5/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Rd. 5/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd 5/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road

Barnhart 5/16/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Antonia Fire Protection District, 6633 Moss Hollow Road

Cedar Hill 5/10/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Big River VFW Post 5331, 1 Lynn Lane

Crystal City 5/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 221 Brierton Lane

Festus 5/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Dr 5/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 113 Grand St.

Hillsboro 4/29/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 9330 Old Missouri 21 4/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., MO Department of Social Services, 10325 Business 21 5/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Hwy B

Imperial 5/14/2024: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 6024 Old Antonia

Lincoln Troy 5/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J 5/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln County Council on Aging, 1380 Boone St. 5/16/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Growing Faith Ministries, 2294 West State Hwy 47

Montgomery Montgomery City 5/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 318 Sturgeon

St. Charles Dardenne Prairie 4/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Dardenne Presbyterian Church, 7400 S Outer 364

O’Fallon 5/3/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 5/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway 5/17/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

St. Charles City 4/29/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St 4/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., McClay Branch Library, 2760 McClay Rd 5/8/2024: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Independence Elementary School, 4800 Meadows Pkwy 5/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton - St. Charles, Two Convention Center Blvd

St. Peters 4/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 4/30/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/1/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/3/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/4/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/5/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/7/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/8/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/10/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Child of God Lutheran Church and School, 650 Salt Lick Rd 5/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/12/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/14/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/15/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/17/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 5/17/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive 5/18/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 5/19/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville 5/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z

St. Francois Bismarck 5/7/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 6947, 1008 Veterans Drive

Bonne Terre 5/16/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Avenue

Farmington 5/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Field House, 1 Black Knight Drive 5/15/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge 1765, 1001 KREI Blvd 5/17/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road

Park Hills 5/3/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., MAC Industry and Tech Center, 112 Dixie Kohn Dr

St. Louis Affton 5/13/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.

Ballwin 5/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Selvidge Middle School, 235 New Ballwin Rd.

Brentwood 5/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mid County YMCA, 1900 Urban Dr

Chesterfield 4/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 4/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 4/30/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Chesterfield, 16625 Swingley Ridge Rd 5/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/2/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/3/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/4/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Incarnate Word Parish, 13416 Olive Blvd. 5/4/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/5/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/7/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Aish HaTorah, 457 N Woods Mill Rd 5/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/9/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/10/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/12/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/16/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Chesterfield Family YMCA, 16464 Burkhardt Place 5/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/18/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 5/19/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Clayton 5/6/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Dr

Des Peres 5/3/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester

Ellisville 5/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd.

Eureka 5/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eureka Fire Protection District, 4849 Highway 109 5/10/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Timbers, The Timbers of Eureka, #1 Coffey Park

Fenton 5/13/2024: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Trane, 101 Matrix Commons Drive 5/13/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., RiverChase YMCA, 990 Horan Dr. 5/17/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 400 LSL, #2 Gravois Road

Florissant 5/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 5/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 5/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 5/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 5/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 5/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 5/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Black Jack City Hall, 12500 Old Jamestown Rd

Kirkwood 5/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., City of Kirkwood, 111 South Geyer 5/17/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., City of Kirkwood, 111 South Geyer

Manchester 4/30/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive 4/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grand Glaize, 1010 Meramec Station Road 5/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive 5/18/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Manchester United Methodist Church, 129 Woods Mill Rd.

St. Louis 4/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 4/29/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Grant's View Branch, 9700 Musick Rd 4/30/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 4/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Westchester Elementary, 1416 Woodgate 5/1/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Westborough Country Club, 631 S Berry Rd 5/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/3/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/3/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Harvest Church, 9607 Gravois Rd 5/4/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/5/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Peters Episcopal Church, 110 N Warson Rd 5/6/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne Ave 5/7/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 11 S. Geyer Rd. 5/8/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/8/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Road 5/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Twillman House, 11840 Bellefontaine Rd 5/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road 5/10/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Longview Farm House,, 13525 Clayton Rd 5/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/12/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road 5/14/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Ave 5/15/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 5/16/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital, 11133 Dunn Road 5/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/17/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Third Presbyterian Church, 9990 Lewis & Clark Blvd 5/18/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 5/19/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Maryland Heights 5/1/2024: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Rose Acres Elementary, 2905 Rose Acres Ln

University City 5/2/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., University City High School, 7401 Balson Ave.

Webster Groves 5/7/2024: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave

St. Louis City 5/3/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

5/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Washington University Medical Center, 520 S Euclid Ave

5/8/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., John Cochran VA St Louis Health Care, 915 N. Grand

5/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Climb So iLL at the Power Plant, 1419 Carroll St

5/13/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mid-America Transplant Services, 1110 Highlands Plaza Drive East, Suite 100

5/13/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Topgolf, 3201 Chouteau Ave

5/14/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Marriott St. Louis Grand, 800 Washington Ave.

5/15/2024: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

5/15/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

5/16/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Shriners Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue

5/16/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Louis Cathedral Basilica, 4430 Maryland Ave

5/17/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 5020 Rhodes Ste. Genevieve Ste. Genevieve 5/8/2024: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ste Genevieve High School, 715 Washington 5/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 2 Park Dr

Warren Warrenton 5/15/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Warren County Extension Office, 107 West Walton

Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Washington Cadet 5/17/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Joachim School, 10121 Cadet Rd

Mineral Point 5/8/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., VFW Post 6996 Potosi, 510 Veterans Drive

Potosi 4/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Potosi Manor, 307 Highway 21

ILLINOIS Jersey Jerseyville 5/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jerseyville Methodist Church, 1200 S Liberty St

Madison Alton 5/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Abundant Church, 3986 Humbert Rd 5/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St

Edwardsville 5/2/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143) 5/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Keller Williams Marquee Edwardsville, 1254 University Drive, Suite 200 5/17/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Edwardsville, 600 Water Street

Glen Carbon 5/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Glen Carbon Fire Department - Station 1, 199 South Main Street

Godfrey 5/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.

Granite City 5/3/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Rd

Hamel 5/6/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

Highland 5/13/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.

Troy 4/30/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe

Monroe Columbia 5/3/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd 5/7/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 5/14/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

Valmeyer 5/13/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary Parish Center, 101 S. Meyer

Waterloo 4/30/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 320 Covington Drive 5/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main

Randolph Chester 5/10/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street

Coulterville 5/6/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street

Evansville 5/8/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad St.

Red Bud 5/16/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street

Sparta 5/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken

St. Clair Belleville 5/7/2024: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive 5/7/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blessed Sacrament, 8707 West Main 5/10/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Teresa Catholic Church, 1108 Lebanon Avenue

Caseyville 4/29/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen Catholic Church, 901 S Main St

Fairview Heights 4/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 4/30/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/1/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/1/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Christian Fellowship Church, 10090 Old Lincoln Trail Rd 5/2/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/3/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/4/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/5/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/7/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/8/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/9/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/10/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/12/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/14/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/15/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/16/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/18/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 5/19/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Freeburg 5/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carpenter's Union Local 662, 800 S State St

O’Fallon 5/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., O Fallon IL Fire Department HQ, 1215 Taylor Rd 5/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., O'Fallon Illinois YMCA, 284 N 7 Hills Rd

Shiloh 5/2/2024: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Shiloh Middle School, 1 Wildcat Cross

How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit? RedCrossBlood.org , call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. Amplify your impact − volunteer!? Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.? ? Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday .? About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or follow us on social media. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Centerstone, Blog Talk With Sydney, Eric Vickery, and More!