FIELDON - Tiffanie Shea Haug has advanced yet another round in "Maxim's Finest" competition, sponsored by Maxim Magazine.

Currently Haug finds herself in the worrisome position of being number six in the top 10, as the next round of voting will eliminate all but the top five young women competing. Already, however, she has already advanced farther than as many as 10,000 other competitors. While currently at number six, Haug said more votes could push her over the bring into the top five.

"So I am now running for top five!" Haug said in Facebook Messenger. "We have until Wednesday, Oct. 4 to vote! I'm currently sixth, so I'm not too far out! It's all up to the people!"

Article continues after sponsor message

With her position in the top 10 in the Midwest, Haug received an invitation to Maxim's Superbowl After Party. Haug hopes she can use the party as a way to network with people in the businesses of entertainment and modeling.

"The Maxim Super Bowl After Party is going to have some big names walking around," she said. "It's the perfect time to mingle and make connections. Not only is it going to be the party of the year, but one that's definitely going to be once-in-a-lifetime for a small-town girl."

Voting takes place online, and votes for Haug can be placed at www.maximsfinest.com/2017/tiffanie-shea. Votes can be placed once a day through Facebook login, and additional votes can be purchased through the Warrior Votes. Those votes cost $1 each with a portion of the proceeds going to help wounded veterans.

"Right now, we really need people who are willing to use the Warrior Vote," Haug said. "They are $1 a vote, but unfortunately, that's what's going to make you or break you."

More like this: