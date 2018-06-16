QULIN, MO. - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop reported Friday afternoon a 3-year-old Qulin girl who had wandered from her home was found safe around 8 in the morning. The girl was reported to have her faithful Yorkshire terrier by her side and had spent the night in a cornfield.

Qulin, Mo., is 175 miles south of St. Louis. The Highway Patrol said a search took place overnight, but the girl was found. Law enforcement, 1st Responders, and community volunteers all rejoiced when the girl was discovered after search dogs began barking and the Yorkshire terrier returned barks. The girl had wandered about a quarter-mile from her Qulin, Mo., home. The girl went missing around 8 p.m. Thursday. A cornfield near the home was the primary search point early Friday.

The Highway Patrol said the girl had multiple mosquito bites, but appeared to be fine otherwise.

