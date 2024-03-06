WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of the EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card.

The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

February's winner is Quisqueya Puckett. Quisqueya is a senior at EAWR and is involved with boys varsity wrestling, Big Sisters, Peer Leadership, National Honors Society, and Student Council.

Quisqueya has received honors for Gold Renaissance, High Honor Roll, Silver Medallion, and Perfect Attendance.

After graduation, Quisqueya plans to attend school at Saint Louis University or the University of Illinois and majoring in Engineering.

Congratulations Quisqueya and we all wish you good luck in your future!

