On Saturday, March 9, 2013, Villa Rose Senior Living Community will host its 15th Annual Quilt Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 South Moreland Road, Bethalto.

Villa Rose partners with Patchwork Plus to bring a display of beautiful quilts and interesting demonstrations to the public. Patchwork Plus will be selling quilting supplies, as well as displaying quilts and offering expert tips and demonstrations.

A bed-turning demonstration is back by popular demand. During the bed-turning, each quilt is held up for display as the presenter tells the history of the quilt.

Nationally known quilt historian and collector, Arene Burgess is planning a unique and interesting display of Doll Quilts.

If you have a quilt you would like to display, call us by Feb 22nd or for more information call 618-377-3239

