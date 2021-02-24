GLEN CARBON - Quick reaction of Glen Carbon Protection District members rescued a man and a 60-pound black poodle from icy water behind 98 Lakewood Drive in Glen Carbon at 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22.

While fire units responded, they were updated that two subjects had got onto the ice in an attempt to rescue the animal.

“The first Glen Carbon Fire Protection District Unit arrived on scene at 1641 hours and found one male subject on the ice attempting to access the dog, while the second reported person on the ice was located on the shore,” Glen Carbon Fire Protection District Deputy Chief, said. Shortly after GCFPD arrival on scene the male rescuer and dog both fell through the ice requiring rescue. The Edwardsville Fire Department Ice Rescue Team was requested to respond to the scene to assist.

"With the assistance of rope throw bags, members of the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District were able to reach the male subject and dog and pull both to safety from the shore. These rescues were made at 1647 hours. No victims of the Fire District personnel were injured during this ice rescue.”

Whitaker said: “The Glen Carbon Fire Protection District would like to remind everyone that though the ice on different areas of water may appear strong, increased temperature have compromised the strength of the ice and all lakes and ponds should be considered hazardous.”

The deputy said for the those involved in the ice incident, it was a great feeling to complete the rescue.

The Glen Carbon Fire Protection District members train for these types of ice rescue situation and it paid off.

“The ice had melted and it was a great demonstration of teamwork and everything worked out well,” Deputy Chief Whitaker said.

