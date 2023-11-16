EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Fire Department quickly extinguished a rooftop blaze ironically on the old Edwardsville Fire Station in the 400 block of Main Street.

Edwardsville Fire called a Box Alarm and other area departments responded but they were called off when the fire was extinguished in what Fire Chief James Whiteford described as "a quick hit."

Article continues after sponsor message

Whiteford said they could see smoke from the old fire station from the new fire station. He commended his firefighters for their fast response to what could have been a very serious fire.

"The building is undergoing a major renovation right now to be a new commercial space," he said. "We knew it was undergoing construction, so we weren't concerned about residents in the building. Our firefighters got the water up there quickly and put the fire out right away. We are doing some finish work right now and once we are done we will do an investigation to see what caused it."

More like this: