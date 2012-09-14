August 20, 2012 - ALTON, IL - WellSpring Resources is proud to announce its second annual trivia night event. Trivia Night will be held at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen's Club, 3109 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, on Saturday, October 6th, starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.

This event will put the "fun" back in "fundraising," by presenting an evening filled with trivia, raffles, auctions, drawings, and more! Guests will be treated to free soda and popcorn, and a cash-bar will be available. St. Louis Trivia Master John Tucci will emcee for the evening.

All proceeds will help low-income adults, seniors, families and children affected by mental illness receive the treatment and services they desperately need at WellSpring Resources. Please contact Alexandra Cope, Development Coordinator, at 618-462-2331 or Acope@wellspringresources.co for more information or to register. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring's compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, more than 3,700 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring's behavioral health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

