Bring your camera, your hiking boots and your appetite Sunday February 3, 2013 to the Mississippi Sanctuary! As a course offering through Lewis & Clark Community College Continuing

Education, hosted by Christy Schaper, is a unique experience to enjoy the resources that abound us in the Riverbend Area.

High above the treetops, nestled on the bluffs, are 46 gorgeous acres that comprise

the Mississippi Sanctuary, part of the Olin Nature Preserve, which is used to foster an awareness and appreciation of the natural world through preservation, restoration and education. Join us on our first local Quest for the Best adventure in a peaceful space where you will enjoy scouting eagles, wildlife and spectacular winter views while we dine on a lunch provided by Kary Lockwood owner of the State Street Market!



Participants will enjoy a welcome and advice on spotting wildlife from Kevin Bennett, the Executive Director of The Nature Institute, while sipping on warm mulled cider and taking in the peacefulness and beauty of their surroundings. You will also have the opportuninty to explore and hike the property as well! Lunch will include a hearty chicken, rice and sage soup, one of the greatest sandwiches in town and a delightful dessert. You won't want to miss this unique opportunity to visit a real gem in the Riverbend while dining with others that have a zest for nature, making friends and

delighting in new experiences!

Space is limited, and registration is required.Call 468-5777 to your spot today! To view other Quest for the Best Adventures offered this Spring, go online to: http://www.lc.edu/admissions/schedules.aspx

