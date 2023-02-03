Quentin & Leslie Palos' Love Story
February 3, 2023 9:23 AM
Listen to the story
Couples names: Quentin & Leslie Palos
City: Jerseyville
Date met or started dating: June 20, 1998
Date married: September 16, 2000
What makes your relationship special? We are complete opposites and have endured hardships but we have been able to endure those hardships together.
Share a memory you have made together: An anniversary trip to Southern Illinois 3 years.