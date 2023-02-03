Couples names: Quentin & Leslie Palos

City: Jerseyville

Date met or started dating: June 20, 1998

Date married: September 16, 2000

What makes your relationship special? We are complete opposites and have endured hardships but we have been able to endure those hardships together.

Share a memory you have made together: An anniversary trip to Southern Illinois 3 years.