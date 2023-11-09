EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School football team is back in the IHSA Class 8A football playoff quarterfinals for the first time since the 2018-19 season, seeking a spot in the state semifinals like they did a season before that.

In their way is a quarterfinal matchup on the road in Elmhurst, against the No. 5 seeded York Dukes.

The Dukes are 10-1 on the season and have won four straight. Their only loss this season was a 28-7 setback from Glenbard West, a team that the Tigers handled easily last week by a score of 48-7.

Article continues after sponsor message

In round two, York just snuck by No. 21-seeded LaGrange Lyons 17-14.

The Tigers (10-1) will meet the Dukes on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2:30 p.m.

It will be the Tigers' first test on the road this playoffs after dispatching Glenbard West and West Aurora in Edwardsville.

More like this: