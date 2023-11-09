Quarterfinals Preview - Tigers Head North To Take On York Dukes
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School football team is back in the IHSA Class 8A football playoff quarterfinals for the first time since the 2018-19 season, seeking a spot in the state semifinals like they did a season before that.
In their way is a quarterfinal matchup on the road in Elmhurst, against the No. 5 seeded York Dukes.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Dukes are 10-1 on the season and have won four straight. Their only loss this season was a 28-7 setback from Glenbard West, a team that the Tigers handled easily last week by a score of 48-7.
In round two, York just snuck by No. 21-seeded LaGrange Lyons 17-14.
The Tigers (10-1) will meet the Dukes on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2:30 p.m.
It will be the Tigers' first test on the road this playoffs after dispatching Glenbard West and West Aurora in Edwardsville.
More like this: