EDWARDSVILLE – Marquette Catholic football quarterback Kaleb Ware enjoyed a very good 2017 season individually. He was 62-of-140 passing attempts for 1,051 yards, 10 touchdowns and a passer rating of 91.2 in statistics from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Ware also had ran the ball 39 times for 158 yards in helping to lead the Explorers to a 8-2 record.

Ware and his teammates are preparing for the 2018 season, and he feels that Marquette is coming along very well for the new season.

“We look good, look good, working hard,” Ware said in an interview prior to the Explorers participating in the final seven-on-seven passing scrimmages Monday evening at Edwardsville High School. “A lot of young guys, but we should be alright this year.”

Ware is looking forward to the 2018 campaign, and he knows what his team will need to do to enjoy another successful season.

“Just hoping to play hard,” Ware said. “Come out tight, and we’ll win the games.”

Ware is one of the team’s leaders, and is helping set the examples for his younger teammates to follow.

“Well, we’ve got a lot of young guys, so we want to get these new guys acclimated,’ Ware said. “That’s really the seniors’ job, to know what the Marquette family actually is.”

And when it comes to preparing for the season opener Aug. 24 at Civic Memorial, Ware knows that there’s no substitute for hard work.

“I mean, work every drill like it’s a game,” Ware said. “Game time speed, working hard.”

And when it comes to team goals, Ware is keeping it very simple and plain.

“Do better than we did last year,” Ware said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t win a playoff game last year, but that’s what we’re shooting for this year.”

And with his work ethic and natural leadership skills, you can expect Kaleb Ware to help lead the Explorers to a very successful 2018 football season.

