ALTON - Sophomore quarterback Graham McAfoos played well splitting time with Keith Gilchrese in the Redbirds' football season. McAfoos was injured against Belleville East with an ankle problem, but will be one of the Redbirds' top prospects this fall when the 2021 season returns.

The athletic McAfoos has been one of the hardest workers on the Redbirds, and is looking to make a positive impact on the team.

For his efforts on the field, McAfoos has been named the school's Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month.

McAfoos, who plays for head coach Eric Dickerson, thinks his team has much heart and character.

"I think have a lot of heart," he said of the Redbirds' team. "There's not many of us, but we're in this together, and we've seen a lot of guys come and go throughout the years, but what we've got now is, boiled down, our best players right now. We have pride in this team, and we've got pride in this town. This new field at Public School Stadium is only making it better."

McAfoos was referring to an all-new turf field that made its debut on Friday night, March 19, at home against Edwardsville. The new turf also is accompanied by new aluminum bleachers and bannisters and a state-of-the-art video scoreboard. The new additions to the stadium will benefit the team for years to come.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

After so much uncertainty and doubt about if the spring season would be played, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, McAfoos and the other Redbird football players are thankful to be on the gridiron.

"It's a blessing to be even out here," McAfoos said, "with our current situations, and on this beautiful field that's been provided to us, so it's all a blessing here."

The younger players picked up valuable experience this season for Alton, which will only help the Redbirds down the road.

"For our younger guys, every game is a learning experience, just like always," he said. "Getting these younger guys, getting them experience is definitely going to be good in the long run."

Looking toward fall, McAfoos said: "I'm just looking to see improvement, because that's all you can do. All you can do out there is, you can give it everything you've have, all your attitude, all your effort. We're just looking for improvement here."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of, Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: