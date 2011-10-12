October 12, 2011 – GP Materials, Inc. will be shooting a ledge shot on Friday, October 14th, around Noon, weather permitting. This shot will complete seventy-five percent (75%) of the necessary bench for safety.

GP Materials, Inc. anticipates possibly two (2) more shots for the rest of the year.

Any questions on this matter should be sent to the Mayor’s Office at 463-3500, Extension 3.