September 22, 2011 - GP Materials, Inc. will be conducting blasting at the Alby Quarry with a deck shot on September 23, 2011, and a main shot on September 26, 2011. These shots should happen at approximately 1:00 P.M. on both days, weather permitting.

The purpose of the blasting will be to provide a ledge and a wider road for rock to fall and avoid the trucks.

Any questions on this matter should be sent to the Mayor's Office at 463-3500, Extension 3.

