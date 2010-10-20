If you are one of the thousands who have driven or drive a Quality Buick, Cadillac, GMC, or Pontiac vehicle over the last 50 years, then you are invited to their big Customer Appreciation Party on Saturday, October 23rd from 10 am until 2 pm.

“Can you believe it’s been 53 years,” said David Stevenson, Vice President and General Manager of Quality Buick, GMC, Cadillac whose family has owned the dealership since it was founded by their father. “Every business hopes to be around for a long time; we’re fortunate to have adapted well to the ever changing economic climates through the years.”

David Stevenson continued, “Our customer appreciation is real, not a contrived reason for a sale. If it weren’t for our customers we simply wouldn’t have lasted 5 years much less 53.”

During this celebration customers can register to win a new Sony HD video camera, win door prizes for Free Oil Changes and Tire Rotations, and see the new 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe (pictured) with its high-style and technological advances. Hot dogs will be grilled courtesy of Ferrell Gas, classic cars will be on display, and RiverBender.com will provide entertainment from 10-2 on Saturday.

“Dad always told us to take care of the customer first,” exclaimed Greg Stevenson, Vice President Operations and David’s brother. “He understood progress and the need to change; so we’re excited to show car shoppers how the Buick, GMC and Cadillac brands have improved and are quickly becoming industry leaders.”

Steve Stevenson, father and founder of the original Quality Pontiac dealership, passed away just last year. He established a reputation for ‘quality’ products and service. That reputation remains the focal point of the dealership to this day.

“These cars have led the way for several years and easily out class the German imports in styling, performance, and fuel efficiency,” explained Greg Stevenson. “They’re not only great to look at, but very exciting to drive.”

“You can’t talk about the Quality dealership without, mentioning our service,” explained Service Manager Jerry Davenport proudly. “Mr. Stevenson said, ‘Make’m happy, Jerry,’ and I’ve never forgotten that. He also made sure that we were trained to fix all cars, not just the ones we sell. You know that we have a first class body shop too! That has really paid off for our company; we fix imports, trucks - even RVs.”

While the Pontiac brand may be fading away, Quality Buick, GMC, Cadillac is positioned to do business as they always have – putting the customer first with ‘quality’ products supported by ‘quality’ service for years to come.

Quality Buick, GMC, Cadillac is located at 1620 E. Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, Illinois. You can contact them at 618-465-8881. Service hours are from 6:00 am until 4:30 pm Monday through Friday. Find them online at www.qualitygmcars.com and at www.RiverBender.com.

