JERSEYVILLE – Previously, you may remember it as a bank building, located at 102 Sinclair Drive, across from Sinclair Foods and next to Droege and Associates in Jerseyville, Illinois. Today, with brand new signage installed by the folks of Eberhart Signs, that location is the fresh new home of the Quality Auto Network.

“This is the beginning of a new era, as we launch the Quality Auto Network,” explained David Stevenson. “It’s time for the 3rd generation to carry on our family tradition of delivering superior customer service and reliable quality automobiles. This is an exciting time for our family and we are thrilled to be part of the Jerseyville community.”

The dealership will feature an inventory of around 50 late model quality vehicles with a cross-section of cars, trucks, and SUVs of all models. With their Buick, GMC, and Cadillac new car dealership in Alton, they have access to the latest pre-owned network of vehicles available, a sterling reputation, and 58 years of experience to draw on.

Article continues after sponsor message

David’s sons, Chad and Cody Stevenson, will be active in the day-to-day management of the dealership and Robin Soehnlin of Jerseyville will manage the sales at the Jerseyville dealership. Quality Auto Network is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and to 6 p.m. the rest of the week. The lot is closed on Sundays. Their phone number is 618-639-8881.

“We’ve always had a lot of very good customers from Jerseyville,” exclaimed Greg Stevenson, David’s brother and 2nd generation owner of Quality Buick Cadillac GMC in Alton. “It just seemed like a good fit!”

In May, with the Stevenson family well represented and a crowd gathered, they celebrated their opening and cut the ribbon of the Quality Auto Network pre-owned center in Jerseyville.

For more information and the complete inventory, go to http://www.qualityautonetwork.com, or call Robin Soehnlin at 618-639-8881.

More like this: