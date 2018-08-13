SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Adams Taylor III, of East St. Louis, Illinois, enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard July 26 at the St. Louis Military Entry Processing Station in St. Louis.

Taylor enlisted as an 11B, infantryman, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training, Taylor will be assigned to Company C, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment based in Litchfield, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Taylor will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

Taylor's family said they were very proud of him for choosing to enlist.

Sgt. 1st Class William Ingles of Company M, congratulated Johnson and welcomed him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

