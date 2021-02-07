GODFREY - Test your navigation skills at The Nature Institute (TNI). Bring a group of friends to search for facts about Abraham Lincoln as you travel along trails. Individuals, partners and/or groups are welcome to learn, explore, and test their team-building abilities.

“Maps and Top Hats” takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15. This orienteering event is for those that enjoy exploring the woodlands with a compass and map. There are three courses set up with different hiking difficulties. This event is $2 per person per course. Orienteering is the sport of navigating through unfamiliar areas using steering tools.

The object is to make your way through a series of points identified on a map and return to the finish line in the shortest amount of time. Whether walking or running, this sport involves endurance, resourcefulness, and decision making. It is a sport for everyone, regardless of age or experience. TNI education staff has set up three courses; one is an easy hike, one a moderate hike, and one is a difficult hike.

Guests are encouraged to bring a backpack, water bottle, camera and wear weather-related footwear and clothing. Guests can bring their own compass, or some will be available to borrow at the event. This event can be for scout and homeschool groups, nature lovers or anyone with a competitive spirit. “Maps and Top Hats” will be held rain or shine.

People may sign up for a time to learn how to use a map and compass to navigate. To register for this event or to learn of others at TNI, contact The Nature Institute at info@thenatureinstitute.orgor (618)466-9930. Remember TNI trails are closed for public use to allow the nature preserve to rest from foot traffic. With the trails being cleared, heighten restoration efforts, such as prescribed burning, can be performed by staff. Trails will open back up for public use on April 1, 2021.

Contact:Ramona Pollard (618) 466-9930 or info@TheNatureInstitute.org

