EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Anni Reinking’s new memoir “Not Just Black and White” is being featured among Publishers Weekly’s New and Notable Titles of African American Interest.

Reinking, EdD, is an assistant professor in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior’s Department of Teaching and Learning. In “Not Just Black and White,” the popular writer, speaker, teacher and workshop leader asks: What is race? How do we define identity? How does education affect our life and relationships?

Reinking shares a white mother’s story of raising a black son in multiracial America. Her roles as a mother and researcher come together in the book, as she shares her family’s life in the hope that their stories will foster learning, discussion, and new places for reflection and growth.

“I felt called to write this story as divides in the country continue to widen, and my son continues to grow and mature into a socially perceived black man in America,” Reinking said. “I’m honest about my occasional stumbling as a mother through cross-racial experiences that led me to discover how much more I have to learn.”

Italian journalist Elisa Di Benedetto, an expert in emerging cross-cultural issues around the world, notes that in Anni’s world, “even the smallest occurrence of everyday life raises new questions and reflections, involving sociology, anthropology, religion and psychology.”

In her forward to “Not Just Black and White,” Di Benedetto writes, “This is Anni’s emotionally and intellectually moving memoir of her life as a white mother raising a black son in multiracial America—but it is so much more than that.”

“While her story is based in the U.S., this is a global story,” she continues. “This book is an extraordinary journey towards awareness and learning. That’s how the world changes for the better—one story at a time that touches us and makes us realize we share far more with our neighbors than might seem to separate us.”

Fellow writer Christine Michel Carter, who specializes in working with black families and consumers, encourages readers to embrace Reinking’s fresh perspective. She applauds Reinking for “using stories of her own ignorance in hopes that it will push her colleagues outside of their own comfort boundaries, and foster within them a place for growth and reflection.”

Professionally, Reinking dedicates her time to research and writing, specifically on the topics of play-based practice, teacher preparation techniques, effective coaching and mentoring strategies, and multicultural education.

“Not Just Black and White” will be available for purchase on Tuesday, Jan. 8. Preorder now on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information, visit notjustblackandwhitebook.com.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including community and public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

