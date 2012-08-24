The City of Alton, Illinois in partnership with HeartLands Conservancy is excited to announce the second open-house event for the Alton Parks, Open Space, and Recreation Facilities Management Plan. This plan includes a city-wide analysis of parks, open space, and recreation facilities in Alton. HeartLands Conservancy is assisting the City with evaluating existing and future recreation and open space through an analysis of park acreage and accessibility, community benefit, ecological value, and other factors. At the second Open House, residents can discuss programs, facilities, and connections between Alton’s parks with the City and planners.

Those who live or work in Alton are encouraged to attend and give feedback to the City and planners on August 28th from 4:30PM-6:30PM at Alton City Hall (101 E Third Street, Alton, Illinois). At the open house, attendees will be able to see the draft plan recommendations and results resident input from the first open house and survey. Members of the planning team will be available to answer questions.

