EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 Board of Education has set up meetings in regard to an upcoming superintendent search.

On Aug. 27, 2018, the Edwardsville CUSD 7 Board of Education approved the Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB) for their upcoming superintendent search to replace retiring Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre on July 1, 2019. On Sept. 10, 2018, the Board of Education discussed and approved Executive Search Services in open session.

Board President Monica Laurent said an online survey will be made available to the staff, parents, and community to solicit their input on priorities regarding the person to be sought as superintendent.

"In-District Focus Groups will also be utilized as the IASB consultant acts as an unbiased interviewer/facilitator to gather perceptions of the administration, staff, and members of the school community, regarding the characteristics and skills to be sought in a new superintendent. There will be pre-interviews to interact and evaluate the suitability of applicants as to the ideal candidate criteria, as well as the culture of the community.

"IASB will also facilitate In-District Stakeholder Group interviews with semi-finalists identified by the Board. The stakeholder group (identified by the board) will meet each semi-finalist candidate and provide input on each candidate's potential for success."

The Board of Education has set two dates for their first community stakeholder sessions:

Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018

Edwardsville High School Media Center

6161 Center Grove Road

Edwardsville, IL 62025

7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018

Liberty Middle School Auditorium

#1 District Drive

Edwardsville, IL 62025

7:00 p.m.

