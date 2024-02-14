COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss an upcoming project for rehabilitating and resurfacing approximately 3.5 miles of Interstate 255 from Illinois 15 to Illinois 157 in St. Clair County.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, March 7 frmo 4-7 p.m. at Wirth/PArks Middle School located at 1900 Mousette Lane, Cahokia Heights.

The project, which consists of significant bridge repairs, safety improvements, new lighting, upgraded signing and drainage improvements, will restore the road and bridges to a smooth and safe condition for motorists and will support future investment in the region. The work will be completed under a full closure for approximately six months and is scheduled to begin in early 2025.

Handouts and display boards will be available for public review. Representatives from IDOT and the project consultant, Chastain & Associates LLC, will be available to discuss the project and answer questions, including discussions of alternative routes while I-255 is under construction. The meeting will be held in an open house format. You may come and go at any time during the scheduled meeting hours. No formal presentation will be made.

The meeting site is accessible to people with disabilities. To request a sign language interpreter or other accommodations, please contact IDOT at least seven days prior to the meeting by calling 618-346-3161, 800-526-0844 or 711 (TDD), 800-501-0864 or 711 (Spanish TDD) or 877-526-6670 (Telebraille).

