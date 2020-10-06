Collinsville, Illinois – The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, October 27 for the I-270 Preliminary Engineering Study from Riverview Drive Interchange in Missouri to IL Route 157 in Madison County. The purpose of this meeting is to gather the public’s comments regarding the proposed improvements as we bring this first phase of the project, the engineering and environmental study, to a close.

Conducting a virtual public meeting, instead of a traditional in-person meeting, will help protect the health and safety of everyone and allow participants to gain information and provide feedback from their homes.

To access the virtual public meeting:

Go to https://projectmeetingonline.com/I-270-PublicMeeting/ and click on the Register for the Live Public Meeting link on the home page.

Register:

First and last name



Email address

Once you have registered, you will receive an email with a link to visit at the designated meeting time.

There will be a presentation regarding the study followed by an on-line question and answer session with personnel from IDOT and the project consultant.

The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The project study team evaluated approximately 9.7 miles of I-270 from Riverview Drive in Missouri to IL 157 in Madison County, IL. The proposed improvements were carefully considered to achieve the purpose and need to address operational, geometric, safety, interstate capacity, and intersection capacity deficiencies while minimizing impacts to the environment as well as to existing property owners.

Following the meeting, the presentation and preliminary reports, including the environmental documentation and engineering drawings, will be available on the project website at https://projectmeetingonline.com/I-270-PublicMeeting/ from October 28 to November 30. Comments are always welcome; and those received through November 10, will become part of the public meeting record. Hard copies of the exhibits or presentation materials may be requested from IDOT. Please contact Ms. Tiffany Brase, IDOT District Eight Studies and Plans Engineer by telephone at 618-346-3175 or via email at Tiffany.Brase@illinois.gov .

