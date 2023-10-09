WEST ALTON - The public is invited by the Missouri Department of Transportation to share their opinions and identify problems regarding safety improvements for the Route 67 corridor at a public meeting coming up soon in West Alton.

The public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at West Alton City Hall, located at 111 Richard Dr. in West Alton, Mo. The meeting will be held in an “open-house” style format with no formal presentation. Attendees can stop by anytime to view Road Study Assessment (RSA) data and speak with Route 67 project team members.

Those unable to attend the meeting in-person can also provide comments virtually by filling out a comment form on the project webpage after the meeting from Oct. 11-25.

Feedback expressed virtually and at the public meeting “will be considered in the development and selection of future improvements” for the corridor, which runs between the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers in West Alton, according to the department.

MoDOT is “investigating potential geometric, operational, and safety improvements,” including those at intersections where local roads meet highways - specifically, at Cinder Road, Red School Road, Route 94/Richard Drive, and St. Charles Street.

Construction is currently being completed on the Route 67 Elevation Project, which raises the southbound lanes of Route 67 to the same elevation as the northbound lanes for approximately one mile south of the Clark Bridge. That portion of the project is expected to be completed by the end of this year - once it is, the previously mentioned intersections will be the only “at-grade” intersections in the corridor,

Following the public meeting, preliminary project plans will be made public in early 2024. For more information and an updated timeline of the project, visit modot.org.

