The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public listening session Wednesday, May 21, to inform you about a health and environmental initiative to help us understand your air quality concerns throughout the Alton area. This health initiative will focus on outdoor air quality, indoor air quality and innovative energy use strategies. One emphasis of this effort is energy conservation and sustainable practices that will save money and resources.  Together we can make the Alton area healthier and more appealing to live, work and play.

If you have questions or need special accommodations to attend the meeting, contact Megan Gavin toll-free 800-621-8431, Ext. 35282, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekdays, or at gavin.megan@epa.gov.

 

Public Listening Session on Air Quality Issues in the Alton, Illinois Area

May 21, 2014

7-9 p.m.

Alton City Hall

101 E. Third St.

