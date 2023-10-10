WOOD RIVER - A dedication ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2023, to commemorate the life of Tyler Timmins and the renaming of a Wood River road to “Tyler Timmins Drive.”

Timmins, a Pontoon Beach police officer who was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 26, 2021, grew up in Wood River. The dedication ceremony will mark the second anniversary of his passing. The event will officially rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road and will be held at the intersection of Rock Hill Road and the new Tyler Timmins Drive.

“He’ll get the recognition — a little bit of the recognition — that he deserves,” Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup said.

The Wood River City Council voted unanimously to rename the road during their meeting on Aug. 21, 2023. Stalcup explained that Wood River has been developing the east side of town, and many businesses are interested in moving in that direction. Tyler Timmins Drive will be a prominent street for residents and visitors in Wood River.

“You’ll see a lot of traffic on that road,” Stalcup added. “With Tyler being a Wood River resident and graduating from East Alton-Wood River High, and he was raised in Wood River, we felt dedicated to bringing some kind of attention, some kind of memorial to his name. We felt this was the best way.”

Timmins started his law enforcement career as a cadet for the Wood River Police Department and went on to work at the Roxana, Worden and Hartford Police Departments before his time at Pontoon Beach. He is survived by his daughter and his wife, who he married a little over a month before his passing.

Stalcup said Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells was “instrumental” in the process of renaming the road in Timmins’s honor. For more information, you can contact Wells at bwells@woodriverpolice.com. Everyone is welcome to attend the dedication ceremony and they hope to see many people there.

