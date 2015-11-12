Public invited to Thanksgiving meal
Senior Services Plus Hosts Annual Thanksgiving Meal
On Thursday, November 19th, 2015, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, the general public is invited to Senior Services Plus for its annual Thanksgiving Luncheon. For a $4.00 suggested donation, attendees will enjoy a full Thanksgiving meal including dessert. The menu will consist of: Turkey, stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, fresh rolls, and pumpkin pie.
Reservations are encouraged but not required for this event. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org.
