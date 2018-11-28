MASCOUTAH - MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is inviting the public to learn more about proposed improvements to the passenger terminal building and other airport facilities at an Open House this Thursday, Nov. 29 from 1-5 p.m. at the terminal building, 9656 Air Terminal Drive, Mascoutah, IL.

The improvements are being considered as part of the process to update the existing Airport Master Plan and in the wake of significant growth in passenger traffic at MidAmerica Airport. In the past three years alone, total annual air passengers at BLV have increased from 65,000 in 2015 to over 244,000 in 2017, making BLV one of the fastest growing passenger airports in the United States.

Allegiant now flies to a total of nine amazing destinations from MidAmerica, and future plans need to address how the facilities can handle continued growth, explore options to provide additional passenger amenities and identify ways to create new revenue opportunities.

Article continues after sponsor message

Airport representatives will be available in the passenger terminal building's baggage claim area to provide details on plans for future improvements to the passenger terminal and other airport facilities. There will be no formal presentation, so people can stop by at any time during the Open House. Exhibit boards and handouts will be available at the event for all to review. Copies of all materials are also available for review on the Airport Master Plan website, at https://www.blvmasterplan.com/participate/public-meetings/

Participants in the Open House can provide comments in writing at the event and/or through the Airport Master Plan website. Free 1-Hour Parking is available for those who wish to attend the Open House and the terminal building is ADA compliant.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Illinois, in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area, and offers direct flights through Allegiant to nine popular destinations. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64. With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays.

It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations. Tenants include Boeing, which located its first Illinois-based manufacturing facility at the airport in 2011; North Bay Produce, an international, grower-owned, year-round, fresh produce marketing and distribution cooperative headquartered in Traverse City, Mich., as well as AVMATS, a company providing alternatives for the support and maintenance of corporate aircraft, which has been operating at MidAmerica for more than a decade.

MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF's component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. For more information, visit www.flymidamerica.com.

More like this:

Related Video: