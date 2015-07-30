ALTON - The Belchik family and Iron House CrossFit invites the public to attend the Inaugural "Belchik" Memorial WOD, August 22. Iron House CrossFit is dedicating this day to honor a local, fallen hero and raise money for the US Veterans Foundation.

Participants will complete a hero workout in honor of Christopher Belchik, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2004. Christopher was from Alton and has family in the area, including our members, Brian Belchik and Jennifer Fiedler Belchik. We will do a tribute to Christopher, his family, and all the other veterans who have served, especially those that have paid the ultimate price. All the numbers in this workout have significance to Christopher and his service.



BELCHIK WORKOUT:

1974M Row

Then…2 Rounds of:

22 Pull-ups

24 Overhead Lunges

30 Bar Facing Burpees

22 Pull-ups

25 Thrusters

Then…

2004M Run



This workout is meant to be tough and grueling, yet manageable to anyone interested in paying tribute through their sweat and effort. You can take it on alone, or you can share the burden with a partner, or even a small team.



You can help the cause by registering and participating via "Buy Tickets", which includes a participation t-shirt or by making a monetary donation. Either way, we would love to have you show up to show your support, as this event is open to the public.



BBQ and cold drinks will follow the workout.



Follow the link below to buy a ticket to participate in the event or make a donation:

www.belchik.myevent.com/



For those that register to complete the workout, heat times will be posted as the event nears.

CLICK HERE to visit the event page on Facebook.

