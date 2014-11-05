On Thursday, November 13th, 2014 from 11:00am-12:00pm, Rx Outreach will present at Senior Services Plus on “Finding Resources for Affordable Medications”. 

Rx Outreach is a nonprofit that provides critical medicine for people who can’t afford it. The organization offers more than 500 medications through its mail order pharmacy. With support of generous donors, they help more than 91,000 people each year get the medications they need to stay healthy.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The organization will answer questions on the expense of certain medications, and speakers will discuss the difference between generic and brand-name medications. 

 A light lunch will be offered at no cost.  RSVP’s are encouraged and can be made by calling 618-465-3298 ext. 100.  Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois.  Additional information can be found by visiting www.seniorservicesplus.org

More like this:

Aug 22, 2023 - Anderson Clinician Achieves Board Certification In Advanced Diabetes Management

Jun 30, 2023 - Getting A Leg Up On Blood Clots

Apr 20, 2023 - Walmart And Sam’s Club Provide Safe Medication Disposal With DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Event

Sep 27, 2023 - Official Relaunch Of Centerstone’s Recovery Transitional Housing Set For Oct. 9

Sep 19, 2023 - Edwardsville Passes Sales Tax To Fund Greenspace, Public Safety Pensions

Related Video:

Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Day

 