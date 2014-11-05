On Thursday, November 13th, 2014 from 11:00am-12:00pm, Rx Outreach will present at Senior Services Plus on “Finding Resources for Affordable Medications”.

Rx Outreach is a nonprofit that provides critical medicine for people who can’t afford it. The organization offers more than 500 medications through its mail order pharmacy. With support of generous donors, they help more than 91,000 people each year get the medications they need to stay healthy.

The organization will answer questions on the expense of certain medications, and speakers will discuss the difference between generic and brand-name medications.

A light lunch will be offered at no cost. RSVP’s are encouraged and can be made by calling 618-465-3298 ext. 100. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. Additional information can be found by visiting www.seniorservicesplus.org.

