EDWARDSVILLE - A public hearing regarding the 400 North Main Business District redevelopment plan and project in Edwardsville is set for October 17, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., just before the City Council meeting that night at 7 p.m. The project faces a long road to potential approval before its estimated 2024 completion.

400 N. Main St. was previously Edwardsville's first City Hall and was more recently used by public safety services. The redevelopment project aims to transform the site into “The Station on Main,” which the city described in a press release as “an estimated $20 million mixed-use development with residential, office, retail and restaurant space.”

“Once the project is finished, which is expected in 2024, the multi-level property will include about 38 single-bedroom apartments and townhomes, four restaurants, office space for up to five businesses, and five boutique retail sites, along with on-site parking,” according to the release.

If approved, a new Main Street Business District would be established for the site, which would encompass the parcels from 400 to 420 N. Main St. and a small portion of the surrounding area at the corner of Main and High Streets. An accompanying sales tax would be imposed on the sale of items within the district, though no exact percentage or exclusions were noted.

Council members approved the blight resolution analysis and development plan in addition to the public hearing date at Tuesday’s meeting. After the public hearing, the item has to go through first and second readings from the Finance Committee, Administrative and Community Services (ACS) Committee, and the City Council - the council will cast its final vote on Nov. 21, 2023.

Pfund Construction began construction on the site earlier this year. Nickas Architecture and Oates Associates have also contributed to the project. Real estate firm Fireside Financial owns and manages the property.

The public hearing will be held at Edwardsville City Hall, located at 118 Hillsboro Ave. in Edwardsville. A recording from Tuesday’s City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on the City of Edwardsville Facebook page.

