COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold an in-person public hearing on the Illinois 3 Connector project within Madison, Fairmont City, and East St. Louis in Madison and St. Clair counties.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 4-7 p.m. at the Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizens Center located at 6755 State St., East St. Louis.

IDOT, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, is conducting a Preliminary Engineering and Environmental Study for the Illinois 3 Connector. The project involves improving the transportation flow and connectivity between Illinois 203 and Illinois 3 as well as from Collinsville Road to Illinois 3/North First Street. The purpose of the hearing is to present the preferred design for the improvements and obtain public input.

Handouts and display boards (in both English and Spanish) will be available for review, as will information regarding engineering, land acquisition and environmental issues. Representatives from IDOT and the project consultant, Jacobs, will be available to discuss the project, answer questions and encourage public participation. The hearing will be an open house format; no formal presentation will be made. A public forum will be held during the meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The public is invited to comment for the record. A comment form will be provided at the meeting and via the project website at https://ow.ly/LbXB50Q5B4R. Comments received by Dec. 12 will become part of the official public record. Comments can also be submitted via email to Sarah.Wiszkon@illinois.gov. Telephone comments may also be made by Dec. 12 by calling Sarah Wiszkon at 618-346-3309.

Comments may also be mailed to:

Illinois Department of Transportation

Kirk Brown, IDOT Region 5 Engineer

Attn: Sarah Wiszkon

1102 Eastport Plaza Drive

Collinsville, IL 62234

The public hearing is accessible to people with disabilities. To request special accommodations, please contact IDOT at 618-346-3161, or 888-642-3449 TDD at least seven days before the meeting.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

