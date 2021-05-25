SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 808 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 17 additional deaths. In addition, 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s

- Fulton County: 1 female 50s

- Lake County: 1 male 70s

- Livingston County: 1 female 60s

- Logan County: 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,377,249 cases, including 22,650 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,841 specimens for a total of 24,309,118. As of last night, 1,419 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 180 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 18-24, 2021 is 2.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 18-24, 2021 is 2.7%.

A total of 10,990,171 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 79,485 doses. Yesterday, 49,402 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

