SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Monday announced 738 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.

Madison County has 931 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 new cases on Monday, June 29. A total of 68 lives have been lost from COVID-19 in Madison County. Alton has 158 COVID-19 cases total, followed by Granite City with 152, Collinsville with 126, Edwardsville with 123, Glen Carbon with 83, Madison with 46, Godfrey with 45, Bethalto with 40, Wood River with 30, Troy with 29, Highland with 21, East Alton with 15.

Macoupin County has 51 cases. and 3 deaths, Jersey County has 35 cases and 1 death, Greene County has 9 cases and Calhoun County 1 case.

St. Clair County has 1,863 positive COVID-19 cases and 135 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 142,461 cases, including 14 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 26,918 specimens for a total of 1,571,896. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from June 22 –June 28 is 2.7 percent.

This is a synopsis of the COVID-19 deaths statewide Sunday to Monday:

Article continues after sponsor message

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s

- Perry County: 1 male 50s

For Sunday, June 28, 2020:

- 646 new cases for a total of 141,723 cases

- 15 additional deaths for a total of 6,888 deaths

- 23,789 new test results for a total of 1,544,978 tests

- Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 female 90s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s



For Saturday, June 27, 2020:

- 786 new cases for a total of 141,077 cases

- 26 additional deaths for a total of 6,873 deaths

- 30,237 new test results for a total of 1,521,189 tests

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 80s

- Kankakee County: 2 males 70s

- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 90s

- Peoria County: 1 female 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

- Union County: 1 female 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: